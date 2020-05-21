WF Alliance for Arts and Culture Director receives prestigious award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas is home to several museums like the Whiteside Museum of Natural History, the Museum of North Texas History, and the Clay County 1890 Jail Museum, and now, because of one person, these museums are able to really flourish.

That person is Executive Director of The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, Margie Reese. The T.A.M. Award was given to her for going above and beyond to help museums stay afloat, especially during the COVID crisis.

“The most important thing for me is seeing their commitment to the work that they do the creative enterprise,” Reese said.

Since 2016, Reese has been helping museums in North Texas with grants and finding new ways to boost interest in museums, especially those in rural towns.

“Sometimes we don’t think about that in smaller communities and if you think about the big megacities but communities like Seymour and Henrietta, they have a lot of stories to tell and I think part of our job is to help tell those stories,” Reese said.

Stories like the ones told at Seymour’s Whiteside Museum of Natural History where you can find pre-historic discoveries.

“Margie has that sense of community, she brings the big metropolis size museum experience with her to the smaller communities and understands the value of getting all these small community museums together,” Whiteside Museum Director, Christopher Flis said.

That’s one of the reasons why Reese won this year’s President’s Award by the Texas Association of Museums.

“Well I was excited about our organization, I’m excited for Wichita Falls to finally get the recognition it deserves but I’m also excited for the museums and the networks,” Reese said.

Moving forward, Reese plans to continue helping these smaller museums thrive and bounce back once the COVID crisis is over with.