WF Chamber of Commerce updates city map for first time in six years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new project for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce gives the city map a much-needed update!

With a cover designed by marketing director Katie Britt, this is a useful tool for new residents of Wichita Falls, along with people who just want to explore more around Wichita Falls.

New additions include Circle Trail and others, along with sites of future trails, plus all the new businesses that have come to Wichita Falls throughout that time.

“We have people that call or come up all the time that are asking ‘where is this place?’ and our receptionist is always trying to guide them through but being able to get them an updated map would be super helpful,” Britt said.

Britt also wanted to thank all the chamber members that sponsored this map to make it all possible, and you can find those businesses’ ads throughout the map.

You can call the chamber, or head up to the front desk on 8th Street.

And be on the lookout for an online version in the future.