Wichita Falls November election to include hotel occupancy tax proposition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents will have the chance to vote for a measure to fund MPEC and memorial auditorium improvements, without having their taxes raised.

During this morning’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted to call for an election on the hotel occupancy tax.

If approved, the tax would add $1 to $3 to the price of the hotel and motel room rates in the city.

City leaders believe by passing on the two percent increase to only those staying in hotels and motels, as many other Texas cities have, this will generate an estimated $550,00 annually.

The election is set for November 5, 2019.