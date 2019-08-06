Wichita Falls November election to include hotel occupancy tax proposition

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents will have the chance to vote for a measure to fund MPEC and memorial auditorium improvements, without having their taxes raised.

During this morning’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted to call for an election on the hotel occupancy tax.

If approved, the tax would add $1 to $3 to the price of the hotel and motel room rates in the city.

City leaders believe by passing on the two percent increase to only those staying in hotels and motels, as many other Texas cities have, this will generate an estimated $550,00 annually.

The election is set for November 5, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News