WF reuse pipeline proves successful, recovers nearly 5 billion gallons since 2018

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since it’s completion in January 2018, the indirect potable reuse pipeline has recovered almost five billion gallons of water.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said when the system is off, which has been just once, it doesn’t cost anything or require maintenance.

“There are times when we don’t want to pump to the reservoir if it’s full or about full, there’s no sense in spending that money in electrical cost and chemical feed cost if we think it’s going to spill,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber adds that right now city officials are improving the model of when they should and shouldn’t pump based on the cycle of Lake Arrowhead of when it’s most likely to overflow.