WFPD asking for resident’s help in homicide investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police department is asking for resident’s help in the investigation into the homicide of Jason Baum, that occurred Thursday night on Meadow Lake Drive.

The Wichita Falls Police Department Crimes Against Persons is asking for any surveillance video in the area of Meadow Lake, Tradewinds and Fairway Blvd. on the night of June 11.

If anyone believes they have surveillance footage of that area on the evening of June 11, please contact the WFPD Detectives at 761-7762.