WFPD introduces new tool to monitor motorists

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New tools will be placed on Wichita Falls streets to help monitor motorist’s behavior.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Wichita Falls Police Department will introduce two new speed monitoring trailers that will be deployed around the city to encourage motorists to be mindful of speed and behaviors behind the wheel.

The trailers will replace aging and failing equipment previously used by the police department.

The trailer purchases were made possible by a $21,600 grant to the police department from State Farm.

“Keeping people safe on our roadways is part of the State Farm heritage and who we are today,” State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic said. As the largest insurer in Texas we have a commitment and responsibility to work for safer roadways.”