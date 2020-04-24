What the Tech: App of the Day–Our Streets

We’ve all looked for toilet paper, milk, paper towels and other essentials. We go the store, walk through amid people who are not wearing masks, only to find there is not toilet paper on the shelves. A new app aims to help solve the mystery.

This app was created to help people in neighborhoods by reporting things like parked cars blocking bicycle lanes and distracted drivers. When the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 began, the app Our Streets turned to toilet paper.

Our Streets is set up to allow people to report what stores have in stock. Need toilet paper? Open the app to find out which stores near you have tp in stock and on shelves. Not only that, but if the supply is limited.

And it isn’t just toilet paper, but other essentials. Our Streets is crowd-sourced, which means, when other shoppers enter a store, they open the app and report what’s on the shelves. So, like the popular Waze app does for traffic the success of Our Streets, relies on shoppers installing the app and actually using it.

It’s easy to use and shoppers make reports with a few taps on the screen. Shoppers also have the option to include photos or a video of what’s in stock. Does the store have toilet paper, how much is on the shelves, and what time you’re in the store. Our Streets is a free app for iPhones and Android devices. Whether it’s successful depends on downloads and how many people use it.