What The Tech: Back to school gadgets

(WHAT THE TECH)— Every college student needs an alarm clock. They might say they’ll just use their phone, but there are a couple of reasons this alarm clock from Anker makes a better choice. For one, it has a sleep sound machine built in to block out noisy roommates.

Choose from rain, wind, a farm, or about a dozen other soothing sounds. The Soundcore Wakey alarm clock also has fast charging, just by placing the phone on top of the clock. And it’s a smart charger so it stops pushing power to the phone once it’s charged. It’s also a pretty good Bluetooth speaker. If there’s one complaint about laptops, it’s that they don’t have enough ports.

That’s especially true for new Macbooks. The Anker USB C 5 in 1 hub adapter is a must carry for study sessions. There are 2 USB C ports, two ports for SD cards and an HDMI port to show movies from their computer onto a TV. If their phone has wireless charging, a charger like this one from Ventev takes up a small space but hides away charging cables.

