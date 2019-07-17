What the Tech: New emojis

The way you send a text will be changing later this year and you may be able to use your fingers a lot less.

Rather than typing out words, new emoji could make texting easier and faster.

The next time you want to text someone you’re not feeling very productive, or that your house is a mess… you can use a sloth emoji. It’s one of more than 50 new emoji coming to your smartphone later this year.

The Unicode Consortium approved the emoji earlier this year, now Apple and Google are introducing their versions of the cartoon images. Here are a few others: There’s an otter, a skunk, garlic, a waffle, and a stick of butter.

There are also a number of emoji representing people with disabilities. A guide dog and a service dog, new ‘people’ emojis that are gender-inclusive and with mixed skin tones. Oh, and my favorite: the yawning emoji.

What’s the big deal about emoji? It isn’t just about texting. A worldwide consortium of leaders in the tech industry meets every year to consider then approve new emoji. They are, in effect, creating a new language with the goal of helping people all over the world communicate with one another, no matter what language they speak.

When will you see the new emoji on your smartphone? Apple will release them this fall in an iOS update. Google has released the new emoji for some smartphone owners. They’ll be available on all Android phones later this year.

After the new emojis are officially released, there will be more than 3,200 emojis in the latest unicode standard.