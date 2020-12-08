Wichita Co. commissioners look to assist tax office after more than 2 weeks of closure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Tax Office in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett are still closed since shutting down on November 18.

Tax assessor Tommy Smyth said employees have tested positive or are in quarantine which is still causing major staffing shortages.

Wichita County Precinct 3 Commissioner Barry Mahler said the whole thing and not being able to offer the service is just very frustrating.

Smith said 1/3 of the tax office has been affected by COVID-19.

In an email, Smyth said the tax office is doing its best to fight off the virus and serve the public again.

The Wichita County Tax Office is one of several offices in the county that have had to close to the public because of COVID-19.

Since the Wichita Falls office and the Burkburnett office closed on November 18, county commissioners have been working with Smyth to find a way to assist with operations.

“Looking at other financial institutions and stuff maybe around that might have an open drive-thru lane that we could lease and put a teller in. We’re looking at all kinds of possibilities other than whatever might be out there to make payment a little bit easier,” Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

Smyth said the tax office has had as many as 11 people out because of quarantine. Smyth also said staffing is sporadic and that the office is close to having 1/3 of their staff test positive for Covid.

County Judge Woody Gossom said county staff members are at a higher exposure to the virus because they are open to the public but they must act responsibly outside of work.

“This is not just with county personnel,” Gosso said. “You have people during the work day operate in a relatively safe mode of operation. Then they leave work and all of the good habits they were exercising at work they kind of let slide.”

With property tax revenue being the main source of income for the county, Gossom said it’s very important to get operations open to the public.

“It’s caused us all to look at different operational techniques that sometimes the solution isn’t near as rapid as we want and the problem continues to grow,” Gossom said.

County officials hope this problem does not continue to grow as they look to make operation adjustments because of the pandemic.

Smyth said there is no timetable for when the lobby will reopen.

Residents can renew vehicle motor registrations at Market Street and United Supermarket locations in Wichita County.

Residents can also send in forms by mail, at a drop box at the office on Scott Avenue and online.