Wichita Falls soldier reunites, surprises family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After nine months overseas, a Wichita Falls soldier is home.

Command Sergeant Major Roger Branch flew home Wednesday Oct. 7, greeting his wife at the airport with open arms.

Major Branch was deployed to six different countries including Iraq, Afghanastan, Syria and Kuwait.

He, brothers and wife then surprised their oldest daughter at work.

In his four tours so far, this is the first time he’s gotten to surprise his girls.

“I really have a lot of support at home, and those are the real heros that you don’t hear about, is the families, you know,” Major Branch said.

Major Branch went on to surprise his younger daughter at home.