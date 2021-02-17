Wichita Falls Winter Storm City Updates — Wednesday, February 17

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls has released an update on city facilities Wednesday.
According to city officials all non-emergency city facilities will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The following city services will also be closed Wednesday:
- Landfills
- Transfer stations
- FallsRide
- Trash services
Officials also said all American Airlines flights have been canceled for Wednesday.
Road crews are still working on clearing roads after last night’s snowfall, according to officials.