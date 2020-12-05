Women’s College Basketball: Midwestern State vs New Mexico – December 4, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is going to be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend.

From November 25 to 29, state troopers will be increasing their patrols. Some of the violations they will be looking for are speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and DWIs. The increased patrol is part of the Operation Crash and Awareness Reduction Effort initiative to keep drivers safe during their travels.