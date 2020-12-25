Working on Christmas is nothing out of the ordinary for WFFD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For other essential workers around Texoma, the Christmas holiday is just another day of the workweek.

“Wichita Falls Station 8 Fire Captain Trent Mays said is the sole focus of his firefighters on Christmas day and every other day.

“It’s another day at the office. Ya know, we aren’t the only ones at the office. Ems, hospital, fire, you guys. It’s just part of the job,” Mays said.

Even though he admits it takes some getting used to at first.

“Ya know the newer guys, it’s an adjustment for them because they aren’t used to it,” Mays said.

But you wouldn’t know it talking to Station 8 Firefighter Caleb Grisham.

Serving up a hot breakfast at the firehouse like he would any other day of the week, Grisham said that firefighters play an especially important role on a day many Americans are at home and in the kitchen.

“You got people who are cooking more than normal. And today is like any other when you got people with their Christmas lights up and all kinds of fire hazards,” Grisham said.

Reasons why Firefighter Mason Veigl can acknowledge the sacrifice he makes coming to work and know that it’s worth it.

“I have a fiancee now so it’s a little harder being away from home but knew what we were getting into when we signed up for this job and it’s also kind of an honor to get to work on Christmas,” Veigl said.

So don’t expect to hear any complaints out of Wichita Falls Fire Station eight on any holiday.

“We all take a shower the same way. We all put on our clothes the same way. Ya know, this is just what we signed up to do. We are all working and making a living each way,” Veigl said.