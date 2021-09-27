“You never quite forget the look of a hungry family” WFAFB employee reflects on their hard work

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you ask Justin Black why he clocks in for work at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank each day he’ll tell you that it’s simply because “You never quite forget the look of a hungry family or a hungry child and it’s great knowing that I’m a part of the team that gets to come in and make a difference every day”.

Black who is a Mobile Food Pantry Driver for the food bank says he sees the need for what they do every day on his routes and that’s what keeps him coming to help the community.

“I’ll see what type of food we have available, I ‘ll load up my truck and head over to the east side or a small town around here and I’ll have a truck loaded up full of food and I just give it out to people,” Black said.

Black has spent the last four years delivering food alongside his food bank coworkers and the memories he’s made also bring him so much joy.

“Seeing the appreciative look on people’s faces knowing that you’re the reason that they’re going to have a meal to eat at night or at school or after school on the weekends, that’s what makes it all worth it,” Black said.

Black says he wouldn’t spend his time doing anything else.

“I have immense pride in what I do. I don’t take it for granted. I’m blessed to be able to work for Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, we’re a great team and our mission is critical,” Black said.

While Hunger Action Month may be coming to a close, this food bank team will continue to work day in and day out to end hunger right here at home.

The Food Bank is always looking for volunteers and if you’re interested there’s a link with information here.