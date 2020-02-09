Young Co. Sheriff candidates ready for March primary

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Candidates for Young County Sheriff are preparing for the primary election that is just a little less than a month away.

Sheriff Travis Babcock will take on two challengers Tim Bay and Charlie Parker. Parker has been in law enforcement since 2006 working for the Young County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksboro Police Department, Olney Police Department and then again for the Young County Sheriff’s Office before leaving in 2017.

Parker said he hopes to work to get the drugs off the streets.

“Just throwing somebody in jail doesn’t help the situation,” Parker said. “They need help. So, to better help them, maybe they had an issue going on at home, maybe they have something they need help with, actually ask them instead of just throwing them in jail.”

Parker also said a good relationship with the community is vital to his job if elected.

“The reason is to help better the community and bring the community and law enforcement back together, the way it used to be,” Parker said. “So, that’s my big push why I want to be sheriff.”

All of the candidates who are running are Republicans, so this will decide who is elected as sheriff.

