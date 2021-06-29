Unraveling the Mysteries: The Cold Case Murder of Charles Britt

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It has been 13 years and still no answers after a man was gun downed just outside of his home in Wichita Falls.

On Feb. 15, 2008, Charles Britt and his family decided to stay in and watch a movie. Charles’ wife, Christina Britt, was at home with her two boys when she heard her husband of nearly four years at the door after returning with pizza.

Shortly after she heard her husband say call the police while trying to find her phone she then heard gunshots. She opened the door and saw Charles stumbling in the yard and a man running away.

“With a cold case like this, it’s very likely that it was someone that victim didn’t know at all,” WFPD Det. John Laughlin said. “It was a complete, kind of, random stranger act and that’s why this one has kind of become difficult to get any traction on.”

Back in 2019, in an effort to help detectives close cases like this one, Crime Stoppers raised the reward on cold case homicides from up to $2,500 to up to $10,000. The interview from Christina Britt in this piece was from that story, you can watch that here.

If you have any information on this or any other Cold Case homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.