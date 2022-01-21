Unraveling the Mysteries: The Disappearance of Caleb Diehl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What happened to Caleb Diehl is a question many have been asking for nearly seven years.

Diehl grew up in Nocona and the last time his family saw him, he was sitting on the end of the couch, putting his shoes on, his sister Courtney Diehl said. He said he was going to a friend’s house but would be back for school the following day.

Since his disappearance, clues have surfaced that point to a family friend having something to do with his disappearance.

“I’m going to say that Ricky Howard is certainly a suspect in the disappearance based on, all of the circumstances that surround it,” Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said. “You know, Ricky Howard back originally failed a polygraph on this issue. A truck showing up. There’s just many things. You know, he claims that he finds a telephone that night in his shop, laying on the floor that’s broken and he throws it away.”

If you have any information on Caleb’s disappearance, call the Montague County Crime Stoppers at (940) 894-287, the Nocona Police Department at (940) 825-3281, or the Montague County District Attorney’s office at (940) 894-6211.

