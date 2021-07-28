Unraveling The Mysteries: The Mysterious Death of Tamara Holcknecht

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been 14 years since two boys found a woman dead in a pond near Sheppard Air Force Base.

The police department said it was an accidental drowning. Her family believes there is more to the case.

Tamara Cooper said the last time she spoke with her daughter, Tamara Holcknecht, was February 25, 2007.

Cooper said she knew something was wrong after a couple of family get-togethers passed and they still hadn’t heard from Holcknecht.

On March 9, 2007, she was officially a missing person.

But it wasn’t until March 28, 2007, the 22-year-old’s body was discovered in a Wichita Falls pond.

“What we want to do anytime we have a deceased person, we call it an unattended death, we want to rule out foul play,” WFPD Sargent Charlie Eipper said. “So, we investigate these kinds of things as if they are homicides. We begin to rule out things that would lead to that finding.”

But even though the autopsy report and the WFPD ruled it an accidental drowning, The family is still seeking justice for the girl they call “Mousey”.

If you have information about the death of Tamara Holcknect contact call Crime Stoppers, 24-hours a day. You never have to give your name, and if the information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could receive a reward.