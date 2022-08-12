VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re one of those people who loves all things cars, you’re in luck this weekend.

It’s time for the 33rd Annual Summer’s Last Blast out in Vernon. From car shows to burnout contests and so much more, you can find it all over the next couple of days.

This isn’t your typical car show.

“It’s part of the sub-events of the main event, which is the Summer’s Last Blast cruise on Saturday night,” Vernon Street Machine and Classic Asociation President Jim Gryseels said.

Gryseels said this event has become a tradition for several families.

“We have a bunch of folks that show up every year,” Gryseels said. “Some people have been coming for 25, 30 years to this event. It’s just amazing.”

Folks like Glen Large, who has a huge collection of ’57 Fords, but the one with the most stories is the one his former neighbor originally bought for his son over six decades ago.

“He bought that for his son and gave it to him on graduation day,” Large said. “That day he got three tickets, Munday and Seymour, and they got mad and took it away from him.”

Large later purchased the car, which he paid $25 a month for. He said not only does it carry many stories, it carries a lot of emotion as well.

“Then I courted my wife in that old car there, before she got out of school and we got married, and at the end of this month, I get to go to Haskell and put her in a wheelchair and push her up to the door,” Large said. “We went on our honeymoon in that car, 57 years ago.”

Proving that cars can be way more than just a vehicle to some people, they can create memories that last a lifetime.

Summer’s Last Blast is happening all weekend long right here in Vernon. There are several events that are fun for the whole family happening, so make sure to load up your kiddos and go check them out.

For more information and a schedule of events, click here.