VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Car lovers from all over are getting ready for an annual favorite in Wilbarger County.

People come from near and far to see classic cars at the Vernon Street Machine and Classics Association’s Summer’s Last Blast.

The weekend is full of events including a burn-out competition antique tractor and engine show, a concert, and Saturday’s nostalgic cruise with cars made in 1978 or before.

It all starts Thursday, August 11, at 7:30 p.m. with the Main Street Car Show at the corner of Main Street and Olive.

