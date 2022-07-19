VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Blood Battle continues today and Team Franklinville and Team Sporter hope you come out to today’s location and donate blood.

Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville are battling it out to see which team can get the most votes from blood donors from now until July 28, 2022.

If you are interested in giving blood on Tuesday, July 19, you can head over to Wilbarger Auditorium, located at 2100 Yamparika Street in Vernon.

Prospective donors can give blood between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. today.

When you arrive to donate, make sure to tell the TBI representative gathering your information which team you’re donating for between the Morning Team and the Evening Team.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page.