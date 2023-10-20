VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Welcome to Bacon City, USA.

“We’re so excited for this event,” Tourism and Main Street Director for the city of Vernon Amanda Lehman said.

It’s officially year two of the Bacon City, USA, event.

Last year’s event celebrated 100 years of Wright Brand Bacon, a festival Lehman said she hopes can continue every year.

“It was established on those small town values you know, grassroots type story,” Lehman said. “Over the last year, [we] tried to truly lean into the bacon identity of being Bacon City.”

Food trucks will fill the two-block festival with the challenge of the best bacon dish with a $4,000 prize on the line.

The Wright Pavilion will host five bands before Josh Ward and Casey Donahew close out the day on the Bacon Strip Stage.

“It’s all day,” Lehman continued. “You can come, bring your lawn chairs, park yourself somewhere around here and just enjoy the day.”

Lehman added that Wright Brand plays an important part in the community.

“This event is a great way for Wright Brand to really tap into the values, those small-town family values of their brand, and really bring it all home,” she continued. “We feel like it’s going to grow this year and it will continue to grow from here on out.”

As the sizzling little town in Texas shows bacon isn’t just for breakfast, but a food for every meal.

