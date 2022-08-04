VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Water well levels around Vernon are in good shape despite the droughts we’re facing due to the increase in temperatures across Texoma.

Over the last few years, the city of Vernon has maintained their wells running by working on their equipment and adding new wells into their system.

Vernon has spent a good amount of money to add five wells around the area in the last couple of years. These wells are to keep the system up to date and help improve more of their production.

We spoke to City Manager Marty Mangum who said even though they’re in good shape now, it’s important to conserve water as much as possible since the City depends on the water that’s raised out of the ground.

“On the average of all of our wells, we average them all together, we are at 42.47 feet, and so last year was at 44.6, so we’re really two feet worse than we were this time last year, so it’s all relative as far as the condition of the water” Mangum said. “Obviously, we need rain all over this area, but we are in pretty decent shape because we are still a foot and a half over where we would be before we would go into Stage One of our Drought Contingency Plan.”

Other cities in Texoma, like Olney and Quanah, have had to enter water conservation plans.

Be sure to follow your city’s government pages on social media as well as Texoma’s Homepage for updates on drought conditions and water restrictions.