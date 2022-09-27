Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
57°
Wichita Falls
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Texas Governor’s Debate
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Texas Politics
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C. Bureau
Live Stream
Video Center
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Interviews
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Border Report
Coronavirus
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe …
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health …
Video
UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action …
UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her …
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Football
H.S. Sports
MSU Mustangs
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Vernon College
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
Auto Racing
Golf
MLB
NFL
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
Gas Buddy
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Giving Thanks
Next Freeze
Pro Football Challenge
Texas Motor Speedway Experience
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness
Clear the Shelters
Events
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Landyn – 10-18-22
Video
Top Stories
Brianna – 10-11-22
Video
Asi’h – 10-04-22
Video
Devaughn – 09-27-22
Video
Lifestyle
Coronavirus
Healthcast
Healthy You
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Real Estate Minute
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
What the Tech
Top Stories
Celebrating ten years in Texoma
Video
Top Stories
8th Street Coffee House – Taste of Texoma 2022
Video
Casa Manana – Taste of Texoma 2022
Video
Daddy Bob’s Smokewagon – Taste of Texoma 2022
Video
Fox Hill Restaurant & Gardens – Taste of Texoma 2022
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Veterans Voices
Help us honor those who served, submit your Veteran
Top Veterans Voices Headlines
Click Here To Donate To The Victims Of Hurricane Ian
Trending Stories
Remembering the life of Danielle Hill Alvarado a …
Child, 6, weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
WFPD Officer Reflects on Saving Life of Overdose …
WFISD announces new Chief of Police
Man calls 911 to check phone service and is arrested …
Latest News
WFISD announces new Chief of Police
Burkburnett police say victim was not shot
Inaugural ACE Awards honors arts in Wichita Falls
View All Local News