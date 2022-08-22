WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School.

According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21.

Once staff was told, the suspect was taken into custody and local law enforcement was at the school within minutes. Students were placed in a ‘soft lockdown until authorities completed their investigation,’ the release reads.

“One of our goals is to communicate with parents and stakeholders with current, up-to-date information,” Simmons said in a release.