TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — All of Texoma has an Enhanced Risk for severe weather as we go into Wednesday, May 2, 2022.
According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the main concerns is very large hail up to the size of baseballs, and a strong tornado or two.
Strong wind gusts will be possible with storms as well.
Storms will be possible throughout the day, but our most likely time for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., with chances increasing around 6 p.m.
Take this time to review your tornado precautions, and know your safe place if you get a warning.
Another round of storms will arrive as we go later into the night Wednesday, and will continue into Thursday morning. These will also have the potential to be severe.
As always, stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.