WX AM 8-15-19

A slight change in the weather pattern means the temperatures come down a little bit, and the rain chance comes up a little bit. A weak cold front will limp into the area on Tuesday. There is also a small disturbance in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that increases the chance for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday. Not everyone will see rain. The slightly weaker mid-level ridge also means high temperatures drop back into the mid-90s for part of the week.