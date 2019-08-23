WX AM 8-23-19

Scattered, hit and miss, showers and thunderstorms become more likely heading into the weekend. Some storms will have storm strong gusty winds and small hail, winds could just over 60mph in some storms. Temperatures will not be quite as hot the next couple of days. Rain chance diminish by Sunday and highs climb back to triple digits early next week. By the middle and later part of next week several cold fronts approach and some cooler, less humid air look more likely by next weekend.