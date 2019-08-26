WX AM 8-26-19

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both early and later in the day on Saturday. Severe storms are not likely but a few could have some strong gusty winds and a bit of small hail. The disturbance that brings the storms on Saturday will move by on Sunday and temperatures climb again. Look for a very hot day on Monday before a cold front approaches the region for the rest of the week. With the front in the area there is small chance for a few storms and temperatures will be a bit below average.