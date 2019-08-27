WX AM 8-27-19

A hot day coming on Monday with a heat advisory in effect across Texoma. Heat index values could get as high as 110 in the afternoon. Best rain chances come in on Tuesday and Wednesday of the upcoming week, along with much cooler temperatures after a cold front moves across Texoma. There's a chance of some severe weather with a few storms producing strong wind gusts. There's a chance for some flooding as well. Temperatures will be back closer to average for the end of the week, but they drop back down for the weekend.