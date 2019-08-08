Morning weather report for 8/8/2019

A ridge of high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will stay over the southern part of the country, meaning continued hot. That ridge is currently centered just to the west of Texoma and will shift east and south over the next few days. Small weaknesses in the ridge will allow for the small chance of a few showers each day but the rain chance is 10% or less. Temperatures will be 100 and higher for most of the region and with the moisture content of the the air pretty high the feels like temperatures will be 105 and higher through the weekend.