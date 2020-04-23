7 Day Forecast 02/23/20

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up in northern portions of Texoma through the morning. Southern counties will have a lower chance of rain thanks to dry air arriving from the west at around 15-25 mph. Highs will reach into the lower 80s this afternoon with skies beginning to clear up later in the afternoon.

With clear skies tonight we will have lows back down to 54 degrees, then warming back into the 80s for our Thursday. A few clouds return for the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s.