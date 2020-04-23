7 Day Forecast 02/23/20

A warm and quiet end to our week. Skies will be sunny throughout the day as highs reach into the mid 80s. Winds will remain light from the northwest at around 10 mph, but change to be out of the southeast over night. A few clouds will return overnight with a small chance of isolated showers in counties north of the Red River. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday with skies staying mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer than average highs will be back for next week. a small chance of rain Monday before highs reach into the lower 90s by Tuesday.