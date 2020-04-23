Breaking News
Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

7 Day Forecast 02/23/20

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm and quiet end to our week. Skies will be sunny throughout the day as highs reach into the mid 80s. Winds will remain light from the northwest at around 10 mph, but change to be out of the southeast over night. A few clouds will return overnight with a small chance of isolated showers in counties north of the Red River. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday with skies staying mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer than average highs will be back for next week. a small chance of rain Monday before highs reach into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News