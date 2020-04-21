Breaking News
First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
7 Day Forecast 04/21/20

Severe Weather Possible Tonight!

Rain chances will arrive in northern portions of Texoma this evening with thunderstorms possible by around 8:30 PM We will be under a marginal to slight risk of thunderstorm development. Our main concerns for tonight will be the chance of moderate sized hail and gusty winds. There will also be a low risk of Tornado development in portions of Texoma north of the Red River tonight.

Over the next 48 hours scattered showers will be possible across all of texoma with the heaviest rain expected for our northeastern counties.

