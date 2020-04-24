1  of  3
CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear – Morning Edition
7 Day Forecast 04/24/20

7 Day Forecast

A mild cold front will be moving through Texoma early this afternoon. Highs will reach up into the upper 70s and lower 80s before the arrival of the front but once it moves through we do not expect much more warming to occur. We do expect our winds to change to be out of the north and increase to around 15-25 mph.

A very pleasant weekend on the way. Highs will only be in the mid 70s for Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will be warming up again for next week. A 30% chance of showers returns Monday with highs back in the 80s and lower 90s next week.

