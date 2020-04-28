7 Day Forecast 04/28/20

Summer-like highs are on their way to Texoma. We will already start the week with warmer than average highs, reaching into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. We could see a few isolated showers this evening and overnight with lows staying in the mid 60s. Skies will clear up for the middle of the day Tuesday and highs will reach into the lower 90s, but there is a cold front on the way. By Tuesday evening the front will arrive, with rain chances increasing along the front as it heads to the southeast. Montague, Jack, Clay and Jefferson county have the highest chance of seeing a severe thunderstorm develop Tuesday night.

High pressure will return for the middle of the week, but even with the cooler northern breeze, our highs will still be in the lower 80s. Highs will be pushing up into the mid 90s by the end of the week.