7 Day Forecast 05/04/20

An early taste of summer on the way for Texoma. Highs will be spike to the mid to upper 90s over the weekend as a highs pressure ridge remains over southern and central portions of the United States.

This afternoon we will be in the mid 80s with winds from the south at around 15 mph. Our skies will stay sunny but we will have a few clouds returning for Friday. Though there will be a few clouds highs will continue to increase. Staying in the 90s though the weekend and into next week. We could even see a few record highs broken over the next several days.