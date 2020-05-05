7 Day Forecast 05/05/20

Another Searing hot afternoon as highs reach into the triple digits. The previous record high expected to be broken by a couple of degrees. Though we will remain sunny and hot through the afternoon, it will be a very dry heat, humidity will be down to around 5-15%. Our winds will stay out of the south at around 15-20 mph.

Relief is on the way as early as tonight, cooler air will return from the north. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High pressure will build in behind the front to clear out our skies. Our highs will remain in the lower to mid 80s though the middle of the week. A second reinforcing front will move though by the end of the week. Bringing another chance of showers and reducing highs down into the lower 70s.