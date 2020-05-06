7 Day Forecast 05/06/20

Spring has returned to Texoma. Last nights cold front pulled down much cooler air and will keep our highs in the upper 70s today. This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies with winds staying out of the north at 15-20 mph. The air will be still for the middle of the week as highs reach into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive with a cold front Thursday night. Below average highs will return for the end of the week. Highs will only be in the lower 70s Friday and Saturday.