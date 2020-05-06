7 Day Forecast 05/06/20

1  of  11
Not much change from yesterday. This afternoon will be another calm spring day. Highs will reach into the lower 80s with a light breeze from the south at 5-10 mph. We will be breezier for our Thursday with winds picking up to around 25 mph from the south ahead of the arrival of a cold front. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon, the warmer surface temperatures will give more energy to storms to develop later in the evening. There will be a 40 chance of showers and Thunderstorms on the way for Thursday night, with a slight risk of severe development. We will have a risk of moderate to large hail and a low risk of Tornado development.

The norther winds behind the front will keep our highs in the lower 70s to finish the week.

