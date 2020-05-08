7 Day Forecast 05/08/20

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be ramping up for our evening. Though we will start the day with mostly sunny skies and a calm breeze, by the afternoon winds will be out of the south up to around 25 mph with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. A cold front arriving tonight will bring showers and thunderstorms back to Texoma. Hail will be a concern overnight and we could see some hail stones up to around 2-3 inches in diameter.

High pressure will move in quickly behind the front to clear out skies for Friday. Temperatures will be below average to finish out the week, only reaching into the lower 70s. Highs for our Mother's day will be back in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. With a few rain showers returning next week.