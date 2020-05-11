7 Day Forecast 05/11/20

We will start the day with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers behind the cold front, but skies will be clearing up this afternoon. Even with the sunny skies our highs will only be in the lower 70s with a strong breeze will last into the afternoon. The winds will be much calmer over the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s. Mother's Day Sunday will be a very pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Rain chances will return by the start of next week with the best chance of showers early Tuesday morning. Highs will increase next week as well, and we will be back in the 80s by Wednesday.