7 Day Forecast 05/12/20

Plenty of rain on the way this week. We will start off with cloudy skies on Monday. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. A wave of thunderstorms will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Though rain chances will drop for Tuesday afternoon we will continue to have a chance of scattered showers as highs reach back into the upper 70s.

A warm front will arrive Wednesday, Highs will be in the upper 80s and rain chances will surge after the front moves through. We will have a break from the rain for Thursday and then more showers returning by the end of the week.