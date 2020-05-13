7 Day Forecast 05/13/20

A stationary front will remain over central portions of Texoma today. Even with the lift from the front, rain chances will be decreasing over the course of the afternoon. Temperatures today will vary by around 10 degrees depending on where the stationary front lies. North of the front highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, south of the front highs will be in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy skis overnight with lows down in the lower 60s. The stationary front will push north as a warm front over the day Wednesday, increasing highs into the mid to upper 80s. Then a line of Thunderstorms will arrive for Wednesday night. There will be a elevated risk of severe weather as the showers move through. Highs will remain above average for the remainder of the week, with rain chances returning for the weekend.