1  of  2
Breaking News
One new community spread COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., total now 76 Tillman Co. reports first COVID-19 death, Comanche Co. confirms 27 more cases

7 Day Forecast 05/13/20

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm and humid afternoon on the way for Texoma. Highs will be above average, reaching into the upper 80s. Our winds will remain from the south with a stronger breeze developing later in the day. Though we will be partly sunny through the day cloudy skies will return tonight with a strong line of showers and thunderstorms.

As the line of Thunderstorms moves through we will have a marginal to enhanced risk of severe weather development. large hail and winds of 70+Mph will be a concern with low risk of tornadoes forming.

We will have a break from the rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, but more rain returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News