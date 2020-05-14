7 Day Forecast 05/14/20

A warm and humid afternoon on the way for Texoma. Highs will be above average, reaching into the upper 80s. Our winds will remain from the south with a stronger breeze developing later in the day. Though we will be partly sunny through the day cloudy skies will return tonight with a strong line of showers and thunderstorms.

As the line of Thunderstorms moves through we will have a marginal to enhanced risk of severe weather development. large hail and winds of 70+Mph will be a concern with low risk of tornadoes forming.

We will have a break from the rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, but more rain returns for the weekend.