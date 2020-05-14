A break from the rain this afternoon. Skies will clear up and highs will reach into the lower 90s with a breezy south wind at around 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, but we will have clouds returning for our Friday. Friday afternoon rain chances will begin to increase and we will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night.
A mild cold front will push through Saturday morning, helping to keep our highs in the lower 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will move out of the area by next week and skies will be back to mostly sunny by Monday.
7 Day Forecast 05/14/20
