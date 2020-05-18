7 Day Forecast 05/18/20

We will start with a warm and humid start to our Friday, which will lead into a rainy evening. A front will arrive in the evening but the rain will arrive ahead of the cooler air. The scattered showers will begin by around 4pm today. Stronger storms will form in the early evening. There will be a slight risk of severe weather developing with this evening storms. Moderate to large hail will be a concern with a low risk of tornado development.

Temperatures will drop quickly as cooler air arrives behind the rain. Scattered showers will persist into Saturday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be back in the lower 80s through the weekend. Skies will begin clear up for next week and highs begin to slowly warm up. We will be back in the 90s by the middle of next week.