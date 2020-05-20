7 Day Forecast 05/20/20

Above average heat is sticking around all this week. Sunny skies this afternoon will help our highs reach back into the upper 80s this afternoon. Even with a few more clouds arriving Wednesday highs will remain at around 85 degrees. By Wednesday night, a slow moving low pressure system to the west will finally start to push to the east bringing our first round of showers early Thursday morning.

The first low pressure system will be followed by a series of low pressure systems and front that will continue our chance of rain through the weekend and into the start of next week.