7 Day Forecast 05/21/20

Clouds are returning to Texoma today. Due to increasing clouds, highs will only reach into the lower 80s this afternoon. The head index will be a few degrees warmer, the low level humidity will give us a "feels like" highs closer to 88 degrees. A low pressure shortwave will arrive later tonight, the lift from the wave will create a line of scattered showers. Thankfully the risk of severe weather will be low, but we could have a few areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

On and off rain will continue through the end of the week. Warmer air will return from the south by Friday, increasing highs back into the lower 90s. A cold front will eventually arrive by Sunday increasing rain chances and bringing cooler highs for next week.