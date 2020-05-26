7 Day Forecast 05/26/20

Sponsored by Mataska Roofing
A ridge of high pressure to the west of Texoma has been developing quickly. As the ridge strengthens, it will help clear out our skies later this week. For this afternoon there will still be a small chance of scattered showers popping up. Highs will reach into the upper 70s.
Skies will remain partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers for our Wednesday. The high pressure is expected to build over Texoma by the end of the week, removing rain chances and allowing us to enter into a slow warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 80s by the weekend with mostly sunny skies.