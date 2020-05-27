7 Day Forecast 05/27/20

We are expecting a rather rainy last week of May. We will also be warmer than average today as highs reach into the lower to mid 90s. Sunnier skies early in the day will not only help us warm up but will also increase the instability or risk of severe storms for our afternoon. The Stormy weather will start after 4 pm, starting in our western counties and continuing to strengthen as is moves to the east. That atmosphere is expected to be more turbulent over eastern portions of Texoma which will allow for stronger storms to form. Our main concern will be large hail up to the size of a baseball, and strong wind gusts up to 70 mph. Increasing wind sheer at the surface will increase our risk of Tornado development in southeastern counties this evening.

We will be calmer for the start of our weekend with only a few isolated showers popping up Saturday. However, things will change as a cold front arrives for our Sunday. Highs will be back in the lower 80s next week with more showers and Thunderstorms on the way for Memorial Monday.