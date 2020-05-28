7 Day Forecast 05/28/20

Sponsored by Mataska Roofing
High pressure will continue to build to our west eventually spreading into the Great Plains region and helping to clear up our skies. For this afternoon we will remain partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees. Winds will remain light from the north at around 10-15 mph. Our skies will be mostly sunny for Friday and with our sunny skies, highs will reach into the upper 80s by the weekend. Temperatures continue to climb for next week. Meteorological Summer begins on Monday and highs will be reaching into the lower 90s for much of next week.